‘Locke & Key’ Gets Premiere Date & Teaser For Third & Final Season On Netflix

Season 3 of Netflix’s Locke & Key will premiere August 10, the streamer revealed today as part of its annual Geeked Week. As Deadline revealed exclusively in April, the upcoming third season will be the supernatural thriller series’ last. Netflix also released a teaser trailer that gives a first look at Locke & Key‘s final chapter.

“The past is always with us, you can try to run away but it’s always there,” an ominous voiceover says in the opening seconds of the trailer, leading to a montage of Season 3 footage (You can watch it above).

As Deadline reported, the adaptation of the IDW comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez is getting a proper conclusion since Season 3 was conceived as the show’s final chapter.

“As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted,” Locke & Key executive producers/co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement to Deadline in April.

The coming-of-age supernatural drama follows the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Locke and Key‘s Season 3 principal cast includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Sherri Saum, Kevin Durand and Coby Bird.

Cuse and Averill serve as co-showrunners on the show, which comes from IDW Entertainment. They exec produce Season 3 alongside John Weber for Take 5, Frank Siracusa of Whizbang Films, Kevin Lafferty, Joe Hill, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall and Lydia Antonini for IDW, and Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion.