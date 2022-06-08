Location Managers Guild International Announces 2022 Board Of Directors

The Location Managers Guild International has announced its 2022 Board of Directors. Newly elected David McKinney (CA) and Lisa Scope (Australia), join returning members Ken Brooker (Canada), Dan Connolly (UK), Eric Klein (NY), John Rakich (Canada), Ryan Schaetzle (GA), Jimmy Ayoub (NY), Mac Gordon (GA), Ken Haber (CA), Angus Ledgerwood (UK), Robin Macdonald (Canada), Edward Mazurek (CA), Alison A. Taylor (CA), and Scott Trimble (CA).

Scope is the first Australian Location Professional to join the Board. McKinney, an award-winning Location pro from Los Angeles, has worked in print, music videos, tv commercials, television, and feature films.

Outgoing from the board are Georgia member and Secretary, Jen Farris and longtime board member, JJ Levine, who served as Vice President for many years. Both will continue to be a part of the Guild’s Marketing, Public Relations and Communications team.

The 2022 Officers of the Executive Committee are President John Rakich, 1st Vice President Alison Taylor, 2nd Vice President Angus Ledgerwood, Treasurer Ken Haber and Secretary Ken Brooker.

“With 8 excellent choices for this year’s open board seats, the 2022 election tallied the most votes in LMGI history,” said Mazurek, Election Committee Chair. “This is a testament to our nominees’ professionalism and superb reputations. Congratulations to our elected 2022 Board Members.”

Added President John Rakich: “I am again honored the board has trusted me to lead the LMGI and am proud to carry on the work this organization has done since its inception 19 years ago. I look forward to working with this board of dedicated international location professionals to continue to grow our membership larger and stronger than before. It is exciting to show the world who and what we are, not only as indispensable creative collaborators but also as proven leaders and trailblazers. I’d also like to thank the outgoing members of our board for their involvement and hard work in helping us get to where we are now as an organization.”