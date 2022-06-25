Lizzo And Live Nation To Donate $1M In Tour Proceeds To Planned Parenthood

The Roe v. Wade overturn by the Supreme Court is galvanizing the entertainment industry, and singer Lizzo is leading the charge, announcing today that she’ll contribute to the fight.

Lizzo said on social media that she’ll donate $500,000 of her upcoming “Special Tour” money to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, will match that total, making for a $1 million total donation.

The donation by Live Nation is its second in two months. In May, it teamed with Harry Styles to lobby for gun violence prevention. As part of that, $1 million in proceeds from the tour will be donated, with Live Nation matching.