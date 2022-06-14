Lizzo Announces Commitment To Change Ableist Lyrics In Hit Song GRRRLS Via Social Media

Lizzo has heard the cry of her fans and is ready to change the lyrics to her hit single “GRRRLS.”

Today, Lizzo announced via social media that she’s going to release a new version of the song GRRRLS to remove an ableist slur “sp*z” featured in the previous version.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,'” she shared in a Twitter post. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally,)” she continued. “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

The lyrics go: “Hold my bag, b***h, hold my bag Do you see this s**t? I’ma sp**z.”

People were quick to address the lyrics as one Twitter user addressed and explained why the word is hurtful to the disability and mental illness community.

Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better. — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022

The musician received a deluge of criticism of the lyrics causing her to announce the decision to change the lyrics.

Lizzo’s album Special drops July 15, and first single, “About Damn Time” is already a top 10 hit.