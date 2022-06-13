Producer Liza Chasin Inks First-Look TV Deal With Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific film and television producer Liza Chasin (Made For Love, The Lost City) has signed a first look deal with Endeavor Content to develop and produce premium, talent-driven television series through her 3dot Productions.

The pact expands Endeavor Content’s existing relationship with Chasin. Her 3dot Prods. and Endeavor Content recently produced the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, alongside David E. Kelley’s David E. Kelley Prods., Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Anonymous Content where Chasin previously had a deal. Chasin, Endeavor Content, Made Up Stories, and Anonymous Content have also optioned the rights to Vaughan’s upcoming novel “Reputation” to develop as a television series, marking the author’s second collaboration with the group.

“Liza’s impeccable taste and ability to bring out the best in artists shines through in everything she produces,” said Joe Hipps, EVP, Television at Endeavor Content. “We’re excited to build on this already successful collaboration.”

Chasin launched 3dot Productions in 2018 after serving 26 years as the president of U.S. production at Working Title Films. Through 3dot, she is currently producing the Susannah Grant film, Lonely Planet, for Netflix and recently produced The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt, and Stillwater, starring Matt Damon. For television, Chasin most recently executive produced HBO Max’s Made for Love and Showtime’s The Loudest Voice.

“Lucky me!! Graham [Taylor], Chris [Rice] and Joe have built one of the best TV studios in the world and I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to continue to grow my business with them and their incredible team. I truly couldn’t ask for better partners,” Chasin said.

Chasin is repped by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman.