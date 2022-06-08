‘Live PD’ To Return As ‘On Patrol: Live’ On Reelz

Live PD is making a return to TV. The hit reality show is coming back with a new name and network. On Patrol: Live (w/t), from the producers of Live PD, will premiere this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 12 am ET on Reelz, with Dan Abrams back as host.

Per Reelz, following live news-gathering protocols, similar to Live PD, the series’ cameras will document in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

Live PD was A&E’s flagship series and one of the highest-rated shows on basic cable when the network canceled it in June 2020 amid growing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Joining Abrams is Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, SC. The trio will provide minute-by-minute live analysis and context, offering insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show.

On Patrol: Live will also feature Citizen Ride-Alongs, giving local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers followed by cameras on live nights. They’ll then share their Ride-Along experiences and observations in the studio as guests on the show.

On Patrol: Live (w/t) is produced by Half Moon Pictures, Big Fish Entertainment’s new production arm focused on crime and investigative content. Executive Producers are John Zito, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.

Said Abrams, “Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do. I’m thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network.”

“We’ve been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for On Patrol: Live, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming,” said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of Reelz. “With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show.”