‘Live At The Moth Club’: Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Behind UKTV Comedy Series Featuring ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Stars

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow is forging Live at the Moth Club for UKTV, a comedy series from the legendary East London venue featuring major UK comedy stars such as Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou and What We Do In The Shadows star Natasia Demetriou.

Airing on BBC Studios-owned UKTV channel Dave, the program will show performances from the club along with pre-recorded sketches showing what’s happening “backstage” and during production.

Others to take part include Demetriou’s Stath Lets Flats co-star Ellie White, Pls Like’s Arnab Chanda, Channel 4’s Cardinal Burns’ Dustin Demri-Burns and Seb Cardinal, The Bubble’s Ben Ashenden and Dreaming Whilst Black’s Alexander Owen.

This new wave of British comedians are partaking in some of the nation’s biggest comedy shows at present, led by Demetriou’s triple BAFTA-winning Stath Lets Flats for Channel 4, which is currently being taken out to the U.S. by producer Roughcut TV. This Time with Alan Partridge creator Coogan lost out to Demetriou at last month’s BAFTAs in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category.

Baby Cow CEO Sarah Monteith called Live at the Moth Club a “classic Baby Cow show,” branding it “a collective of top comedy talent – new and established – playing together, bulldozing boundaries and creating a world of fun.”

Dave Channel Director Cunningham said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve got award winning comedians and friends, collaborating on a brilliant original and irreverent new show for the channel. This show lends itself to cutting edge comedy and so is set to be a proper comedy treat for Dave audiences.”

The show has shades of Amazon Prime Video’s Backstage with Katherine Ryan, which launches today on the platform, showing live performances from Britain’s top comedians along with what they get up to backstage.

Baby Cow is also working on an adaptation of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer’s novel To Catch a King, which Coogan is developing with The Lost King co-writer Jeff Pope, revealed by Deadline.

Live At The Moth Club is commissioned for UKTV by Mark Iddon, commissioning editor, and ordered by Cherie Cunningham, Dave channel director. Richard Watsham is director of commissioning for UKTV and Steve North is genre general manager, comedy and entertainment. Sarah Monteith and Rupert Majendie are the executive producers for Baby Cow with Mark Iddon as executive producer for UKTV.