‘Little Nicholas – Happy As Can Be’ Takes Top Honor At Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Directors Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre take home the top prize for their animated film Little Nicholas–Happy as Can Be at the annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

Co-produced French/Luxembourg film takes place towards the end of the1950s in Paris, René Goscinny (voiced by Alain Chabat) and Jean-Jacques Sempé (voiced by Laurent Lafitte) invented the character Nicholas, a small boy and prankster with a smile on his face whose days are punctuated by games with his band of friends, fights, joking around, and learning. When the fictional character is invited into the workshop of his “dads,” the roles are reversed, and it’s the creators who recount their childhoods, their careers, and their friendship to Little Nicholas.

In 2021, Flee won top prize at the Annecy festival and then went on to grab three Oscar nominations, with one being for best animated film. Will Little Nicholas follow in the same path?

Here are the award winning films at this year’s festival:

FEATURE FILM

Cristal For Feature Film

Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be Le Petit Nicolas

Dir. Amandine Fredon FREDON, Benjamin Massoubre



Jury Award

Interdit aux chiens et aux Italiens

Dir. Alain Ughetto



Jury Distinction

My Love Affair With Marriage

Dir. Signe Baumane



Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman

Dir. Pierre Foldes

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

Interdit aux chiens et aux Italiens

Dir. Alain Ughetto



Contrechamp Award

Dozens of Norths (Ikuta no Kita)

Dir. Koji Yamamura



Contrechamp Jury Distinction

Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On

Dir. Jun-pyo Hong



SHORTS

Cristal for a short film

Amok

Dir. Balázs Turai

Jury Award

Steakhouse

Dir. Spela Cadez

Jury Distinction “For its beautifully crafted animation and its great physical experience”

Anxious Body

Dir. Yoriko Mizushiri

Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for first film

The Record

Dir. Jonathan Laskar

Off Limits Award

Intersect

Dir. Dirk Koy

TV AND COMMISSIONED FILMS

Cristal for a TV Production

My Year of Dicks

Dir. Sara Gunnardottir

Jury Award for a TV series

Dos Pajaritos

Dir. Alejo Schettini, Alfredo Soderguit

Jury Award for a TV Special

The House

Dir. Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, Paloma Baeza

Cristal for a commissioned film

Save Ralph

Dir. Spencer Susser

Jury Award for a commissioned film

Aline

Dir. Wes Anderson

GRADUATION FILMS

Cristal for a Graduation Film

Persona

Dir. Sujin Moon

Jury Award

A Dog Under A Bridge

Dir. Rehoo Tang

Jury Distinction

Maman il a quoi le chien?

Dir. Lola Lefevre

VR

Cristal for the Best VR Work

Glimpse

Dir. Benjamin Cleary, Michael O’ Connor

Jury Distinction

Goliath: Playing With Reality

Dir. Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla



