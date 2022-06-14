‘Kenan’ EP Lisa Muse Bryant Strikes Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Muse Bryant, who exec produced the second season of NBC’s Kenan, is staying in the NBCUniversal family.

Muse Bryant has struck an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. She will develop and produce projects for the studio.

It comes as she is currently working on two projects for the studio; as an exec producer on Amazon Freevee’s Untitled Shea Serrano Project, which was formerly known as Primo, and as a co-exec producer on its series reboot of Field of Dreams for Peacock.

Other credits include as a co-exec producer of ABC’s Black-ish, where she spent three seasons and earned an Emmy Award nomination, and as a consulting producer on Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

“Lisa is a true storyteller in every sense of the word,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP, Comedy Development, Universal Television. “She brings authenticity, humor, and heart to all her projects, whether she is executing her own vision or gracefully helping another artist achieve theirs. We’re grateful to have her as a part of our UTV family and are excited for the opportunity to help share her stories with an even bigger audience.”

This marks the studio’s latest overall deal, having recently signed the likes of Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, Amina Munir, Gwen Sigan and Aidy Bryant.

“I’m so excited to have my first overall deal at Universal Television, which has already felt like home for the past two years,” said Muse Bryant. “My experiences with Jim and the development team have been collaborative and rewarding, and I have already been honored to work with some of the best producers in the business. Creating worlds and making people laugh for a living is one thing, but doing it with such a wonderful group of people is a dream come true. I’m humbled Pearlena and Erin have embraced me and my voice. I look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration at UTV.”

Muse Bryant is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and attorney Jonathan Shikora.