Lionsgate Television Group Ups Suzy Feldman To EVP Worldwide TV Marketing

Respected marketing executive Suzy Feldman has been promoted to EVP Worldwide TV Marketing, from her previous SVP role.

Feldman will continue to oversee Lionsgate content marketing for the television division, working with global programming, production, and sales teams, as well as the studio’s network and broadcast partners, across scripted and unscripted programming. Feldman will also continue to support Lionsgate international and domestic distribution partners. She reports to Kevin Beggs, Chair of the Lionsgate Television Group; Sandra Stern, President of Lionsgate Television Group; and Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution.

Feldman’s promotion comes in the wake of a record year for Lionsgate Television, with 14 new shows picked up to series and a 15-for-15 track record in renewals for its current series. All three of Lionsgate’s broadcast network series were renewed, including the breakout hit Ghosts, the highest rated new network comedy in four years.

In addition to its broadcast network series, the studio has five series at HBO Max, three shows at Apple TV+, a growing slate for AVOD platforms, 15 series on the air or in the pipeline for Starz, as well as series at Showtime, Netflix and Amazon, among others.

Beggs, Stern and Packer said, “Suzy is an extraordinary executive who is highly respected for her creative and strategic thinking and stellar leadership. We are confident that with an executive of her caliber leading the way, we can continue our strong and profitable growth momentum, smartly positioning our content with globally relevant marketing campaigns across all platforms.”

Feldman is also responsible for the development and execution of the television studio’s social media and brand evolution across the company’s TV portfolio.

Feldman has been with Lionsgate since 2015. She started her career at Showtime as a marketing manager prior to moving to E! Entertainment Television and also was at Fox News Channel, where she worked for nearly a decade.