Laurel Pecchia Joins Lionsgate As VP Corporate Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has hired public relations executive Laurel Pecchia as their VP, Corporate Communications, reporting to EVP, Corporate Communications Peter Wilkes.

Pecchia will be helping with corporate media relations, executive speeches and presentations, employee communications, preparation for Board presentations and earnings calls, and liaison with the publicity teams of Lionsgate’s business units. She will also play a key role in communicating the studio’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Laurel is an exceptionally talented and versatile communications executive with a strong grasp of our business and where it’s heading,” Wilkes tells Deadline. “She will be a great asset in helping the Company tell its story to our constituencies.”

A graduate of Stanford University with a B.A. in Communications and French, she previously handled corporate and client media relations, wrote executive scripts and press releases and managed internal communications at WME. Prior to that, she handled publicity at CBS Films.

Lionsgate’s upcoming 2022-23 theatrical slate includes White Bird: A Wonder Story on Oct. 14, The Devil’s Light on Oct. 28, the Jesus Revolution on Feb. 24, 2023; John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret on April 28, and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Nov. 17.

Last month during an investor call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that the studio is targeting an announcement of its plan to spinoff Starz by the end of the summer, and expect a transaction could close as early as its fiscal fourth quarter.