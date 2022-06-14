Lionsgate And Fox-Owned Tubi Set Free Streaming Pact Spanning 30 New AVOD Films, 200 Library Titles

Lionsgate and Fox Corp.’s free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi have set a multi-year slate deal to give 30 new feature films and 200 library titles a presence on the platform.

The agreement covers films that are not part of Lionsgate’s pay-1 theatrical output deal with Starz. Among the new releases with exclusive windows on Tubi are Shattered, an action thriller starring John Malkovich, Frank Grillo, Cameron Monaghan, and Lily Krug. It is now available to stream.

Pursuit, a John Cusack-Emile Hirsch thriller, will debut on Tubi on June 27, and history-based action drama Wolf Hound, starring Trevor Donavan, James Maslow and Michael Wayne Foster, will premiere this fall. Shattered, Pursuit and Wolf Hound all have exclusive windows on Tubi.

Other still-to-be-announced Lionsgate films featuring stars like Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Anna Paquin and Martin Lawrence will also be coming to Tubi, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our longstanding partnership with Lionsgate,” Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson said, adding that the deal will “deliver even more value to our viewers.”

Ryan Lowerre, president of domestic television for Lionsgate, said the agreement “reflects our ability to have multiple bespoke content licensing deals with an expanding array of buyers in every part of the content ecosystem.”

Fox acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020. As free, ad-supported streaming gained traction, it has been on a steep upward trajectory in terms of advertising revenue and viewership. At its NewFronts presentation last month, Tubi revealed that it had 51 million monthly active users as of the first quarter, up from 33 million in the same period of 2021 and 25 million in 2020. The number of total hours of viewing reached 3.6 billion in 2021.