‘Line Of Duty’ Producer World Productions Forging ITV Medical Thriller Starring ‘Deceit’ Lead Niamh Algar, Directed By ‘Boiling Point’s Philip Barantini

Line of Duty producer World Productions is forging an ITV medical thriller starring Deceit’s Niamh Algar, directed by Boiling Point’s Phillip Barantini and written by former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah.

Malpractice follows Dr Lucinda Edwards (Algar), a smart, battle-hardened doctor whose nightmare shift ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, played by James Purefoy (A Discovery of Witches), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell (Strike), demands an enquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.

Filming has started in Leeds and cast also includes Boiling Point’s Hannah Walters, Helen Behan (The Virtues), Jordan Kouamé (Megalomania), Beth Relph, Lorne MacFadyen, Priyanka Patel (Britney, Another Me), Scott Chambers (Chicken, Innocent S2), Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, Doc Martin) and Georgina Rich (Heartstopper, War of the Worlds).

Barantini will direct, fresh off the back of the critical and awards success of Stephen Graham-starring indie pic Boiling Point.

Ofori-Attah, a former doctor turned scribe, is penning for the first time and the prolific ITV Studios-backed Line of Duty producer World Productions is producing. Simon Heath is exec producer and Sophie Reynolds is producer.

“Grace’s scripts are a brilliant mix of compelling medical thriller and an authentic medical world that comes from her time as a doctor,” said ITV head of Drama Polly Hill.

“They are also so accomplished that’s it’s hard to believe this is her first commissioned show. It’s wonderful to see how many new voices are making their first drama on ITV.”