No Rap Return: Lil Wayne Forced To Cancel Comeback Gig After UK Authorities Deny Entry

There’ll be no English Strawberries for Lil Wayne this weekend, after border authorities denied entry to the UK for the American rapper.

Lil Wayne was due to give his first performance in the country for several years on Saturday at the Strawberries and Creem Festival in Cambrige, but his application for entry has been refused. Ludacris will now replace him on stage.

In a statement on their website, festival organisers said: “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival…

“Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last-minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.”

The BBC contacted Lil Wayne for comment. The UK Home Office made no comment on individual cases but has previously explained that applications were refused for people sentenced to a year or more in custody.

Lil Wayne, was sentenced to a year in prison back in 2010 after pleading guilty to gun possession, following his arrest in 2007 after a gun was found on his tour bus. More recently, he faced the prospect of a longer jail term after another gun was found on his private plane, but was granted a pardon by Donald Trump on his last day as US president.