Broadway Cast Announced For Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’

Most of the 38-member cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt was announced today, with four members of the original West End company making the move and newcomers to the show set to include Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Seth Numrich and David Krumholtz.

Twenty-three of the cast members announced today will be making their Broadway debuts with Leopoldstadt, according to producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels. Patrick Marber, who directed the West End staging, will direct for Broadway as well.

Leopoldstadt’s limited Broadway engagement will begin previews Wednesday, September 14, with an official opening on Sunday, October 2, at the Longacre Theatre.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family well into the 20th Century. The title takes its name from Vienna’s Jewish quarter, and the play is described by the production as “a passionate drama of love and endurance.”

Leopoldstadt opened in London’s West End to critical acclaim on January 25, 2020, with a planned extension due curtailed due to the Covid-19 lockdown seven weeks later. In late 2021, the play returned for an additional 12-week engagement, with both runs selling out and Leopoldstadt receiving the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020.

Leopoldstadt will mark Tom Stoppard’s 19th play on Broadway since Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

The cast announced today – with a few additional actors to be announced later – are:

Jesse Aaronson (The Play That Goes Wrong)

Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic)

Jenna Augen* (Leopoldstadt in the West End)

Japhet Balaban* (The Thing About Harry on Freeform)

Corey Brill (The Walking Dead, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man)

Daniel Cantor (Tuesdays with Morrie)

Faye Castelow (Leopoldstadt in the West End)

Erica Dasher (Jane By Design)

Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter on Starz, See on Apple TV+)

Gina Ferrall (Big River, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum)

Arty Froushan (Leopoldstadt in the West End)

Charlotte Graham (The Tempest at A.R.T.)

Jacqueline Jarrold (The Cherry Orchard)

Sarah Killough (Travesties)

David Krumholtz (Numb3rs, Conversations with My Father in 1992)

Caissie Levy (The Bedwetter; Caroline, or Change)

Colleen Litchfield (The Crowded Room on Apple TV+)

Tedra Millan (Present Laughter, The Wolves)

Aaron Neil (Leopoldstadt in the West End)

Seth Numrich (Travesties, War Horse)

Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos)

Chris Stevens

Sara Topham (Travesties)

Brandon Uranowitz (Assassins, Falsettos, Burn This)

Dylan Wallach (Betrayal)

Reese Bogin

Max Ryan Burach

Michael Deaner

Romy Fay (Best Foot Forward on Apple TV+)

Pearl Scarlett Gold

Jaxon Cain Grundleger

Wesley Holloway

Ava Michele Hyl

Joshua Satine

Aaron Shuf

Drew Ryan Squire

Leopoldstadt’s creative team includes scenic design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Isaac Madge, and movement by Emily Jane Boyle.