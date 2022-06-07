‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Returning For Season 22 Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Waterston will continue as DA Jack McCoy on Law & Order‘s upcoming 22nd season on NBC. In doing so, Waterston is extending his Law & Order run to 18 seasons to become the longest-tenured cast member on the mothership series.

Waterston and Anthony Anderson were two prominent cast members from the Law & Order‘s original incarnation on NBC who returned to help launch the revival of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama. Both initially signed one-year deals. As Deadline recently reported, Anderson is not coming back for Season 22.

In a promising sign, Waterston appeared on stage of NBCUniversal’s upfront, which showcased programming and talent for the upcoming season; he has signed another one-year deal to continue on the show, I hear.

“Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law,” Wolf said when Waterston’s return for Season 21 was announced in December. “He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.”

The new installment of Law & Order, from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, continues the classic bifurcated format and once again examines “The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also star.

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Waterston is repped by Keith Addis and Mike Abrams at Industry Entertainment and attorney Bill Sobel of Edelstein Laird and Sobel.