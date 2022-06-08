Lauri Metrose Joins Expedia As Head Of Global PR

Lauri Metrose, who is leaving her post as head of communications for CBS Studios later this month after more than two decades at CBS, will be joining Expedia Group as SVP of Global PR for the travel web site. She will lead the Expedia Brands global consumer PR and social media teams.

“We’re at a moment where there is such an opportunity to grow Expedia Group, especially since we’re all longing to travel again,” Metrose said. “I’m thrilled to join a company whose leadership has such a clear and cohesive vision, and I’m excited to dig in and explore how we leverage the power of Expedia Group’s diverse portfolio of global brands to win in the travel category.”

Additionally, Expedia Group has announced the appointment of Katrina Lane, Ph.D., as SVP of Global Customer Engagement & Loyalty/Credit Card for Expedia Brands.

“We are elated to bring these two senior leaders with stellar reputations to Expedia Group,” said Jon Gieselman, President, Expedia Brands. “Katrina’s career blends a unique combination of technology and loyalty expertise that is central to our customer proposition. And Lauri is one of the most respected PR and social media executives in the media industry, well known as a world-class storyteller. With these two incredibly strong leaders on board, we’ll continue to elevate our expertise and skillsets to deliver even more for our talented teams and ultimately, travelers worldwide.”

Katrina Lane starts her position in mid-June while Lauri Metrose will start in late-June.