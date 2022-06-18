‘Late Show’ Staffers Detained By US Capitol Police, Including Robert Smigel, Voice Of Triumph, The Insult Comic Dog

Seven people believed to be part of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show were arrested Thursday night in the Longworth House Office Building by US Capitol Police.

The arrested were escorted out of the Jan. 6 committee hearing earlier in the day for lack of proper press credentials, reports indicate. The same group was found in the Capitol complex later on Thursday after it was closed to the public.

Reports indicate they took videos and pictures around the offices of two Republican members of Congress, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy R-Calif. and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Among the arrested was Robert Smigel, who is known for being the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Associated Press reported. The others are reportedly show producers.

The seven arrested were charged with unlawful entry.

Another person familiar with the matter provided the AP with a list of nine people who had been stopped by Capitol Police.

In a statement Friday night, CBS confirmed that Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was “on-site at the Capitol with a production team” June 15 and 16, recording interview.

The interviews “were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” CBS said. “After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

Deadline has reached out ot the US Capitol police for further details.

Here is CBS’ full statement:

