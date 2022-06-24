‘Laid’ Comedy Based On Australian Format In Works At Peacock From Nahnatchka Khan & Sally Bradford McKenna

Peacock is developing Laid, a comedy based on the Australian series of the same name, from Young Rock and Fresh Off The Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, Son of Zorn showrunner Sally Bradford McKenna, Davis Entertainment (The Blacklist) and Universal TV, where Khan and Davis Entertainment are under deals.

Written by Khan and Bradford McKenna, in Laid, when a woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways, she must come to terms with her complicated past.

Khan and Bradford McKenna executive produce with John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, Liz Watts, Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher for Porchlight Films and Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby. Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, with Davis Entertainment, Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions, Porchlight Films and All3Media International as the production companies.

The Australian comedy series Laid, written by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher, premiered in 2011 and aired for two seasons on Australia’s ABC1. It starred Alison Bell, Celia Pacquola, Abe Forsythe, Toby Truslove and Damon Herriman.

Khan is the creator and executive producer of the Uni TV-produced Young Rock, which is heading into its third season this fall on NBC. Before that, she was the creator/executive producer ABC’s comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, and prior to that, she created and executive produced ABC’s cult comedy Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, which aired for two seasons.

McKenna, who started her writing career on Will & Grace, first worked with Khan on Don’t Trust the B. The two went on to develop a comedy project together, Revival, which was set up at Fox during the 2017-18 season with a big commitment. McKenna, who also served as exec producer/showrunner on Fox’s Son of Zorn, is repped by UTA, 3Arts, and David Matlof at Hirsch Wallerstein. Khan is repped by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.