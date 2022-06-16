‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ Trailer: Jack Black Is Back As Po In Netflix Animated Series

“The Dragon Master is here.” So proclaims Jack Black’s Po the Panda in the official trailer for Netflix/DreamWorks Animation’s new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

In the trailer, we see the first footage of Black’s Po, in a reprisal of his role from the Kung Fu films, the first time he’s voiced the character in a television series. Black first voiced Po for the original Kung Fu Panda film in 2008, then reprised the role for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016.

Rita Ora also stars as no-nonsense English knight Wandering Blade, along with James Hong as Mr. Ping. Cast also includes Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

In the series, per the logline, when a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po (Black) must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is executive produced by Peter Hastings, Shaunt Nigoghossian and Black. Co-executive producers are Chris Amick and Ben Mekler. DreamWorks Animation is the animation studio.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight premieres July 14 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.