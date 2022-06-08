Kristen Stewart Working On “The Most Gayest…Queer Ghost Hunting Show Ever”

Kristen Stewart is on the hunt for ghost hunters.

The actress took to the Instagram account of celebrity hairstylist C.J. Romero to announce a partnership between herself, Romero and Scout Productions — which is responsible for Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype — with the intention of creating “the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever.”

She then put out a casting call saying, “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure.”

The casting notice attached to the post mentions that the search is being conducted on behalf of “a major streamer.”

Here’s what Romero wrote in the post’s caption:

WE ARE CASTING!!!! Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what….NOW WE GET TO CAST THIS THING🤯 Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert…and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?? Well if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today!!!! Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!

You can watch Stewart’s video below.