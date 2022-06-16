Korean Content Streamer Kocowa Brings K-pop, K-drama And Film Library To Amazon Prime Video

The worldwide fascination with all things Korean has been proven by Best Picture Oscar-winner Parasite, Netflix smash Squid Game, and the record-setting popularity of music group BTS,to name just three exports that have made a powerful impact.

Now, Amazon Prime Video is aiming to capitalize on that, adding Korean content streamer Kocowa to its lineup. The channel carries an additional subscription fee.

Kocowa will add thousands of hit K-dramas, K-pop, K-variety, and library titles to Prime Video. The entity is part of wavve Americas (wA), a joint venture between the top three Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS, along with SK Telecom. The channel debuts on Prime Video today.

The service will bring new content from Korea daily via their mix of K-dramas, K-pop, K- reality, and K-variety, in addition to thousands of hit and highly rated library titles.

“Korean content has become so much more mainstream recently, and we are excited to offer Korea’s fresh storytelling with our diverse programming package on such an influential, global streaming service like Prime Video through Prime Video Channels,” said wA CEO KunHee Park. “As a niche streaming service with broad reach, Kocowa is well-positioned to be competitive in the battle among streaming services by super-serving fans of Korean-produced content. It will now be even easier for viewers to watch new shows coming out of Korea at home, fully subtitled in English. I am happy that viewers will be able to discover us and enjoy Korea’s world-renown brand of entertainment.”

Kocowa programming will bow the same day it airs in Korea. It includes the Top 10 current series on Korean television, including Young Lady and Gentleman, Moonshine, The Penthouse”Seasons 1-3, Dali and Cocky Prince, Music Bank K-Chart, and Home Alone.