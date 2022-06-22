‘Killing It’ Renewed For Second Season By Peacock

The Craig Robinson starrer Killing It will be back for a second season. Peacock renewed the comedy from co-showrunners/executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

“We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. Snake-based economic satire isn’t exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can’t wait to make more!” said Goor and Del Tredici in a statement.

“At its heart, Killing It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another…because there are a lot of snakes out there! This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that’s what makes it so special” added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television in a statement. “We’re excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two.”

Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. Besides Goor and Del Tredici, Robinson also serves as an EP with Mark Schulman and Mo Marable.

The first season launched on Peacock in April. It also stars Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.