After Popular DJ Duo’s Firing, Vancouver Radio Station Has Played ‘Killing In The Name’ For 10-Plus Hours

A Vancouver soft-rock radio outlet is raging today after two popular DJs were fired. Chances are, the station brass is equally unthrilled as KISS-FM has been spinning only Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” ever since. Over and over.

Among the song’s key lyrics is, of course, “F*ck you, I won’t do what you tell me” — repeated multiple times at the end.

The morning duo of Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, aka Kevin & Sonia, were off the air last week, but Lim tweeted on the station’s official account early this morning that that would be back today and there was a “big announcement” coming. It turned out to be that the pair has been let go after five years on the air, which Lim tweeted at 8:39 a.m. PT. Shortly after the latter tweet landed, began to spin the incendiary 30-year-old Rage track on repeat — pausing only to take listener “requests.” Those requests have been for, you guessed it, “Killing in the Name.”

The song, with the offending expletive muted out, also is playing on the station’s website. Another repeated phrase is, “Now you’re under control”; it’s not known exactly who is in control of KISS-FM at the moment, but it’s unlikely that they’re wearing a suit.

And the stunt shows no sign of abetting.

It’s not the first time the revered protest song has been used to protest something other than its original target: police brutality. The track from the Los Angeles quartet’s 1992 debut record topped the UK singles chart at Christmastime in 2009. A Facebook group pushed people to buy the song in an effort to thwart a song from The X Factor from topping the UK chart at Christmas for a fifth consecutive year. It worked.