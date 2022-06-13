Kevin Spacey Formally Charged With Sexual Assault By Met Police In The UK; Set For Court Appearance On Thursday

Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault and a further offence by British police.

The actor has also been charged with causing a person to “engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday June 16. The charges follow a review of evidence by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The alleged historical offences cover a period of 2005-2013 in London and the county of Gloucester and were against three men all now aged in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey recently said he would “voluntarily” appear in a UK court over the offences. The American Beauty star gave statement to Good Morning America on May 31 in which he said he is “confident” he can prove his innocence.

Spacey has been embroiled in a series of allegations into his conduct after actor Anthony Rapp first went public in 2017. He was artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre from 2003-2015 and November 2017, the storied company revealed it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior against him.

After laying low for several years, he returned to the public eye with two Cannes projects, Peter Five Eight and 1242 – Gateway to the West, but will now be forced to focus on these latest charges.