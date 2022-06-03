Kevin Hart To EP Comedy Series Inspired By His Time As Sneaker Salesman In Works At Peacock From Dan Levy

EXCLUSIVE: Before Kevin Hart was a top comedian, a global movie star and a media mogul, he was a lost 20-year-old in Philly working at a sneaker shop in a 90s mall. That early chapter in Hart’s life is the inspiration for True To Size, a half-hour single camera comedy, which, in a competitive situation, has landed at Peacock for development. The project hails from stand-up comedian and writer Dan Levy (The Goldbergs), Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures Television, where Robinson and his DRP Productions are based.

Doug Robinson Sony TV

Hart has spoken openly about his stint as a sneaker salesman, which he took very seriously at the time and strived to be the best at despite only taking the job to make his mom happy and keep him out of trouble. The gig would eventually change his life when the store manager convinced him to try standup at an open mic.

Set in 1998, True to Size will follow 20-something Kevin after he stumbles into a new job selling sneakers at Sneaker World, and the family he makes out of its crew of b-team misfits who are all equally as lost on the path to “figuring out” life in their 20s.

Hart previously drew inspiration from his early life in Philadelphia for the Netflix limited series True Story, in which he starred opposite Wesley Snipes.

True to Size is created, written and executive produced by Levy, who will also serve as showrunner. Robinson executive produces via DRP, along with Hart, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein via Hartbeat. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

The projects marks a re-teaming for Levy and Robinson. Levy was a writer and co-executive producer on the first six seasons of ABC’s The Goldbergs, which Robinson executive produces, and he created and served as showrunner on NBC’s Indebted, which Robinson also exec produced. Levy most recently served as co-executive producer on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father.

Additionally, Levy recently was the co-host of HGTV’s House Hunters: Comedians On Couches and performed at the Netflix Is A Joke festival with John Mulaney at the Hollywood Bowl and The Forum. He also has a standup special Dan Levy: Lion, and has made appearances on Seth Meyers and Comedy Central Presents. His Comedy Central album Congrats On Your Success debuted at No. 1 on iTunes. Levy is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Hart will next be seen starring opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Netflix action thriller Lift and in Chris Spencer and Eric Daniel’s comedy feature Back on the Strip.