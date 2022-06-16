Keir Gilchrist & Lucy Hale To Topline Daniel André’s Debut Feature ‘Mort In Sherman Oaks’; Francesca Eastwood, Jim Gaffigan, Jay Pharoah & More Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) and Lucy Hale (The Hating Game) will topline Daniel André’s debut feature, Mort in Sherman Oaks—an offbeat romance that will also star Francesca Eastwood (Old), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Jay Pharoah (SNL), Rhys Coiro (Paradise City) and more.

The film written by André is about a down-and-out mortician living in near-future Los Angeles, where individuals can receive their LDC (life day count) by using a specific scientific method. When Mort (Gilchrist) finds out he has less than a year to live, his fiancé Nicole (Eastwood) leaves him and he’s forced to accept his fate. Mort joins a dating service that matches people by their death dates and meets Kate (Hale), all while being stalked by a deranged pimp named Simon (Coiro).

Monica Potter (Goliath), Clara McGregor (The Birthday Cake), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Leslie Stratton (Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman), Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter), Lisa Yaro (Asking for It) and Isaac Singleton Jr. (The Mandalorian) round out the cast. André, Greg Lauritano, Lucas Jarach and Luke Daniels are producing, with Savoy Brummer, Robert Ogden Barnum, Jeff Rice, Rick Sasner, Stanley Preschutti, Ruben Islas, Robert Chan, Joel Michaely and Matt Shapira serving as executive producers. ICM Partners is handling sales.

Gilchrist starred as Sam Gardner on Netflix’s series Atypical and was previously a core cast member on Showtime’s United States of Tara. Notable film credits include The Stanford Prison Experiment, It Follows, It’s Kind of a Funny Story and The Rocker. The actor will next appear in HBO Max’s Candy Montgomery miniseries Love and Death led by Elizabeth Olsen, and Robert Kolodny’s boxing drama, Pep.

Hale played Aria Montgomery on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, also notably portraying the titular character on The CW’s Katy Keene. The actress has also been seen on series including Ragdoll and Riverdale, among others. Notable film credits include The Hating Game, Truth or Dare, The Unicorn, Scream 4 and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. Hale will next be seen in the dramedy The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry with Kunal Nayyar, and the thriller The Gemini Lounge with Ashley Greene and Emile Hirsch.

Gilchrist is represented by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Hale by ICM Partners and Reel Talent Management; Eastwood by CAA and Cultivate Entertainment; Gaffigan by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello; Pharoah by ICM Partners, Shaina Farrow, Levity Entertainment Group and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Coiro by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Potter by Gersh and Pop Art Management; McGregor by Paradigm; Milligan by Gersh, Red Management and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; Stratton by Peter Kallinteris; Flashner by AKA; Yaro by MMV and Hummel Entertainment; and Singleton Jr. by Element and Endorse Management Group.