Vertical Entertainment Acquires Tribeca-Bound Romantic Drama ‘Alone Together’ Directed By & Starring Katie Holmes

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured North American rights to the romantic drama Alone Together, written, directed by and starring Katie Holmes, which will make its world premiere in the Spotlight Narrative section of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 14. Vertical plans to release the film exclusively in theaters in July 22, with a VOD bow to follow on July 29.

Alone Together follows June (Holmes), a food critic going upstate for a short romantic getaway to escape the pandemic in New York City, whose plans go wrong from the start. Arriving at the Airbnb in advance of her boyfriend, John (Derek Luke), she is shocked to discover it has been double-booked by the recently single Charlie (Jim Sturgess). When John decides to stay in the city to take care of his parents, June has to settle in for the long haul as she realizes that the initial two weeks of the pandemic might just drag on a little bit longer than expected. As spring begins to unfold around them, June and Charlie make the most of the sudden break in their routines and develop an unexpected intimacy as they bond over their goals, ambitions and, of course, relationships.

Becky Ann Baker (New Amsterdam), Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) and Melissa Leo (Measure of Revenge) round out the cast of the film, which Holmes produced alongside Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, SSS Entertainment’s Shaun Sanghani, and Lafayette Pictures. Its exec producers are Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, Mitch Budin, Roman Kopelvich, Eric Broughton, Jennifer Broughton, Gregory Ruden, Anne Ruden, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Lee Broda, Colby Cote, Kade Thomas, Jackie Palkovicz, Michael Palkovicz and Michael J. Rothstein.

“From the moment Katie presented us with the script, we fell in love with it. We knew we had to produce this film,” said Levine and Beckerman in a joint statement. “Though it is timely in its portrayal of pandemic life, it is a timeless story of joy and hope.”

“Katie has created a poignant, relatable and humorous Lockdown love story touching on common experiences we all dealt with during the pandemic,” added Vertical Entertainment Partner, Jarowey. “It is pure entertainment that we feel moviegoers will connect with on many levels.”

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor, founded in 2012, which also recently acquired the Tribeca-bound political satire Land of Dreams, staring Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon and more. Other upcoming releases from the company include Eli Horowitz’s SXSW 2022 thriller The Cow, starring Winona Ryder and John Gallagher Jr.; John Patton Ford’s Sundance 2022 pic Emily the Criminal, starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi; and Krystin Ver Linden’s Sundance drama Alice, starring Keke Palmer, Common, Gaius Charles and Jonny Lee Miller.

Jarowey and Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal for Alone Together on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, with Beckerman and Levine of Yale Productions and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.