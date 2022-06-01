Katherine Heigl, EP & Star Of Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’, Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor-producer Katherine Heigl (Firefly Lane) for representation.

Heigl is an Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee who currently exec produces and stars in Netflix’s popular series Firefly Lane. The drama from creator Maggie Friedman is based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name. It centers on Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), who support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens in the 1970s to their forties in the early 2000s. Heigl recently completed shooting the show’s second season, which is slated to debut on the streamer this year.

Heigl is also known for starring on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy for six seasons, as Dr. Izzie Stevens. Her work on the series earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress, as well as a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. She also starred in the final two seasons of the critically acclaimed series Suits, which aired on USA Network between 2018 and 2019.

Heigl found her star-making role on the film side in Judd Apatow’s 2007 comedy Knocked Up, which had her starring alongside Seth Rogen as a recently promoted E! reporter, who wound up having a child with her slacker one-night stand. The actress has also appeared in such notable big-screen titles as Aline Brosh McKenna’s 27 Dresses, Greg Berlanti’s Life as We Know It, Robert Luketic’s The Ugly Truth and Garry Marshall’s New Year’s Eve, among others.

Heigl continues to be represented by Nancy Heigl, Mainstay Entertainment, Jill Fritzo Public Relations and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.