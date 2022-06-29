Kate Winslet Lines Up Next Limited Series For HBO; Adaptation of Hernan Diaz’s Bestseller ‘Trust’

Fans of Mare of Easttown may not have to wait too much longer for another HBO limited series starring Kate Winslet: The two-time Emmy winner is set to star in and produce an adaptation of Hernan Diaz’s 2022 novel Trust.

HBO acquired the recent bestseller from Riverhead Books in a competitive situation. The book is about a wealthy financier who is dissatisfied by a novel based on his life and his wife’s portrayal, so he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. The secretary, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history—and his wife’s place in it. Told in four different voices and genres, Trust is a narrative puzzle that subverts the notion of truth and who gets to define it.

Diaz will also executive produce the project.

Winslet, who won her second Emmy starring in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, is about to start filming Lee, the true story of fashion-photographer-turned-war-correspondent Lee Miller. She is starring in the Ellen Kuras film opposite Jude Law and will also produce.

Winslet is represented by CAA (US) and United Agents (UK). Diaz is represented by The Clegg Agency and CAA.