Karlovy Vary To Fete Geoffrey Rush, Benicio Del Toro

Geoffrey Rush and Benicio Del Toro will be honored with career awards at the 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), running July 1-9 against the backdrop of the picturesque Czech Republic spa town.

Australian actor Rush will receive the festival’s Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema.

The King’s Speech, for which Rush won a BAFTA and was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe, Quills and Shine will screen in the festival as part of the homage to the actor.

Del Toro will be honoured with the KVIFF President’s Award, celebrating actors, directors, and producers who have made a fundamental contribution to the development of film and cinema.

The homage will also include screenings of Del Toro’s 1995 international breakthrough film The Usual Suspects and Traffic, for which he won an Oscar as well as a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Silver Bear at the Berlinale in 2001.

Rush and Del Toro will receive their awards during the closing night ceremony.

“We are honored and delighted that two extraordinary actors we have been deeply admiring for many years accepted our invitation to come to Karlovy Vary,” said KVIFF’s president Jiří Bartoška.

This year’s edition will showcase 160 feature-length and short films across 13 sections, with 34 films being presented in world premiere.

In other KVIFF news, the festival also unveiled the members of all its key juries.

The main jury for its Crystal Globe competition comprises Argentinian film producer Benjamin Domenech, German filmmaker Jan-Ole Gerster, Polish distributor and festival organiser Roman Gutek, international sales agent and producer Fiorella Moretti and Danish film editor and screenwriter Molly Malene Stensgaard.

The jury for its new Proxima competition, replacing the former East of the West contest, features Filipino producer Bianca Balbuena, Icelandic documentarist Yrsa Roca Fannberg, Czech music journalist, filmmaker and writer Pavel Klusák, US distributor Michael Rosenberg and Ukrainian film director Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy

KVIFF Juries List In Full:

Crystal Globe Jury

Benjamin Domenech

Jan-Ole Gerster

Roman Gutek

Fiorella Moretti

Molly Malene Stensgaard

Proxima Jury

Bianca Balbuena

Yrsa Roca Fannberg

Pavel Klusák

Michael Rosenberg

Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy

FIPRESCI Jury

Nada Azhari Gillon

Britt Sørensen

Adam Kruk

Gulnara Abikeyeva

Rasha Hosny

Marek Čermák

Ecumenical Jury

Annette Gjerde Hansen

Veronika Lišková

Théo Péporté

Europa Cinemas Label Jury