Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment Opens New York Office With Hire Of ICM TV Agent Ariel Meislin

EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Meislin has left ICM Partners, where she has been a lit agent focusing on directors, to join Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment as a manager. She will become Kaplan/Perrone’s first New York City hire and is tasked with establishing the New York office as the lit management/production company expands its footprint outside of Los Angeles. She also will continue to focus on filmmakers.

Meislin began her career in ICM’s mailroom and rose through the ranks to become an agent in less than two years. Since her promotion to agent two a half years ago, she has built her roster by identifying and transitioning filmmakers from the feature space into television, specializing in international voices. Her clients at ICM included Debs Paterson (Willow, Halo), Ed Lilly (Industry, Tell Me Lies), Alex Gabassi (The Crown, Raised by Wolves), Amit Gupta (His Dark Materials), Darya Zhuk (Little America), Marialy Rivas (Perry Mason, La Jauria), Catriona McKenzie (Marvel’s upcoming Echo), and Stacey Gregg (The Baby), among others. Some of her clients are expected to join Meislin at Kaplan/Perrone.

“We’ve been continually impressed by Ariel’s keen eye at identifying fantastic voices, as well as her tireless focus on accelerating the careers of her clients,” the partners at Kaplan/Perrone said in a statement. “Having a full-time presence in New York will enhance our ability to effectively represent clients on a global level and we feel Ariel’s strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit are the ideal fit for KPE.”

Meislin is the latest ICM agent to depart for another agency or management company ahead of company’s pending acquisition by CAA.