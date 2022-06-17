Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining U.S. Tour Dates Due To Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber, who recently disclosed his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and the facial paralysis it causes, has postponed the remaining North American “Justice” tour dates originally set for June and July.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” according to a message on the singer’s Instagram tour page. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Details on rescheduled US dates will be made publicly shortly, according to the message. The overseas leg of the world tour begins July 31 in Lucca, Italy, and is set to run through March 25, 2023.

The latest U.S. postponements follow Bieber’s June 10 announcement that his early June concerts in Washington, D.C., Toronto and at New York City’s Madison Square Garden would need to be rescheduled due to his diagnosis. “For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” said Justin Bieber in an Instagram video post. “There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The newly postponed shows initially scheduled for late June and July included stops in Wisconsin, California and Arizona.