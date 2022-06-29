‘Justified: City Primeval’: Ravi Patel Set To Recur In FX Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels) is set to recur in the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval in the role of Rick Newley, Deadline has learned.

The series is a spinoff of FX’s hit Justified and is inspired by the Elmore Leonard crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Seven years following the end of Justified, the limited series returns to U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens’ (played by original series star Timothy Olyphant) story eight years after he left Kentucky for his new home base in Miami. Viewers will find Raylan balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of 14-year-old Willa, who will be played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian.

A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.

Previously announced cast includes Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, and Norbert Leo Butz.

Olyphant also is executive producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, as well as original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. Justified: City Primeval is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.

Patel most recently starred in Lionsgate’s English-language remake of the hit French film The Valet opposite Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

Up next, Patel will recur in the Showtime drama Three Women opposite Betty Gilpin, Shailene Woodley, and DeWanda Wise, and will star opposite Zachary Levi in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Prior to that, Patel appeared in Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 as Babajide.

He starred in the docuseries Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness for HBO Max and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag for Netflix, both of which he created and executive produced.

Other credits include Master of None, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the documentary Meet the Patels.

He is represented by Buchwald, Mainstay Entertainment, and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman.