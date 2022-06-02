‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Dominates Mexico With Franchise-Best Wednesday Previews – International Box Office

Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion stormed into Mexico on Wednesday with $3M worth of previews. That’s the best opening preview performance in the rebooted franchise, overtaking 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom by 53% and 2015’s Jurassic World by 81%. Both of the earlier films had sneaks on a holiday.

As we noted yesterday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed Dominion is putting its dino-print out in 15 early overseas markets this weekend, ahead of the domestic bow on June 10. Projections for the current international box office frame are at $45M+, though we’ll have a clearer picture tomorrow as more numbers emerge, including from rollout in Brazil, Hong Kong and Italy.

Regarding Mexico, the $3M yesterday represents the market’s 3rd biggest opening since the beginning of the pandemic and is topped only by Spider-Man: No Way Home while 15% behind Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness when comparing Wednesday starts. Technically, Doctor Strange and JWD were both in previews on a Wednesday, though the releases are just about as big as an opening day.

Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer Dominion, which also welcomes back legacy cast including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, took 88% market share in Mexico on Wednesday and ranked No. 1 in all theaters. It also had the 3rd best opening for UPI behind Fate Of The Furious and Furious 7.



Also as previously noted, JWD stomped into Korea on Wednesday with $6M for the 4th biggest opening day of all time in the market — and the top pandemic-era bow. Wednesday was the Election Day holiday and there was sharp drop-off today as a result. The two-day cume there is now $7.1M.

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.



The latest installment in the $5B+ franchise also features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott. Returning cast includes BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy.



The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael and Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Producers are Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley. Executive produces are Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Trevorrow.

We’ll have updates throughout the weekend.