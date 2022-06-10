‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Chomps On $95M+ Through Thursday Overseas; Thrashes To $110M+ Including China Friday

Refresh for latest…: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is putting its dino-print out in an additional 57 overseas markets this weekend after stomping into 15 early hubs last session. Through Thursday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed threequel has grossed $95.1M at the international box office. When including Friday’s China start, that rises to $110.4M.

China, as we noted in this week’s global preview, is a key swing this session. The market has been hobbled in the past several months by Covid lockdowns and restrictions which have slowly started to ease.

The Friday debut of JWD in the PRC, a market that has embraced the previous pics, was on 60,000 screens, and grossed 89M RMB ($14.6M) for a total of 103.83M RMB ($15.3M) including Thursday previews. That’s slightly below the opening day for 2015’s Jurassic World (109.7M RMB). JWD dominated the market with 90% of total box office, and contributed to the first time that China has grossed over 100M RMB on a single day since February. JWD is also by far the biggest opening for an imported title in 2022, and the 3rd biggest since the beginning of the pandemic, only beaten by Fast 9 (378.7M RMB) and Godzilla Vs Kong (137M RMB), both of which released in less impaired market times.

There are about 75% of cinemas open in the country, with capacity restrictions in place. All moviehouses are still shuttered in Shanghai, and Beijing is only partially open — with a number of leading theaters in the capital having been ordered to close again since Thursday.

China’s social scores are just beginning to come in with JWD at 8.2 on Maoyan versus 8.6 for Fallen Kingdom and 9.1 for Jurassic World.

In total, the reteam of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — which also sees the return of legacy cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum — will be in 72 overseas markets through Friday. The UK notably bows today across 700 locations and 2,250 screens.

In other new openers during the week, France led with the biggest launch day of 2022 at 338K admissions, including previews to edge Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (335K admissions). The France gross through Thursday is $3.7M.

Australia opened to $1.3M at No.1 with a 61% share. The initial debut was at 285 locations with rollup to 303 through the weekend.

Germany started on Wednesday and is now at $2.2M through Thursday. Spain had the biggest Thursday opening for any film this year with $952K — almost 3 times Top Gun: Maverick, and with 82% market share.

Malaysia bowed to $613K from a half-day of previews on Wednesday, achieving the 3rd biggest single preview day ever for Universal (behind Fast 8 and Hobbs & Shaw). It continued with $967K on Thursday for a running total of $1.6M. This marks the 2nd biggest opening day of 2022 (behind Doctor Strange 2) and the 4th biggest Universal opening of all time (behind Fast 7, Fast 8 and Jurassic World).

