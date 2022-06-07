How ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Co-Scribe Emily Carmichael Evolved Franchise’s DNA – Crew Call Podcast

Today on Crew Call we speak with Jurassic World Dominion co-scribe Emily Carmichael about how she broke into the Universal $5 billion-grossing series; one of the keys to wowing over filmmaker Colin Trevorrow was her screenplay redo of Disney’s 1980s sci-fi movie The Black Hole.

We also talk with Carmichael about the intense amount of drafts she did in bringing back the original Jurassic Park characters played by Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, as well as taking the universe of humans vs. beasts in a gene-splicing world to another level. The threequel has already grossed $55M in its offshore launch in 15 markets with recording debuts in Mexico and Korea, with an opening that will easily be $100M+ stateside.

You can listen to our conversation below:

Subscribe to the Crew Call podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify