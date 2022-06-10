‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Sees $18M In Previews – Box Office

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion earned $18M in previews, but that’s not just from 4PM showtimes yesterday, but also other stunt previews earlier this week. The Colin Trevorrow directed movie played at 4,150 theaters.

Again, the bulk of that preview figure was earned last night.

Jurassic World Dominion is suffering the worst reviews of the Jurassic franchise at 34%. Typically, the dinosaurs have been able to survive that at the box office, but we’ll see if that $125M opening projection can keep up. The previous installment, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which also endured bad reviews at 47% Rotten, filed a $148M opening, down from the franchise high of the 2015 film’s $208.8M. We’ve come to learn that Dominion cost a net $185M before global marketing and distribution spend. Audience scores on the last two Jurassics defeated any naysay from the critics with Jurassic World earning an A, and Fallen Kingdom an A-.

2015’s Jurassic World earned $18.5M in previews that began at 7PM before generating an $81.95M opening day; however, that was spurred by fans appetite for the first Jurassic movie in 14 years. Fallen Kingdom, after Thursday 7pm previews at 3,600 theaters, did $15.3M before earning a $58.5M first day.

Industry analysts believe that Jurassic World Dominion won’t bite into Top Gun: Maverick‘s third weekend hold, which is expected to be between $45M-$50M. Essentially, the latter is more older-skewing, while Dominion looks to gobble up families.

The sixth Jurassic movie expands to 4,676 theaters today, including 3D, IMAX and other premium large format screens. Disney will absorb all of those format next weekend for Pixar’s Lightyear.

Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick saw its first single-digit gross day at the box office after a near two week streak of daily double digit grosses with an estimated $9.1M yesterday, -26% from Wednesday. Tom Cruise’s highest grossing movie at the domestic box office now stands at $343.3M. The pic currently stands as producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s second highest grossing film, and needs to fly past $423M to become a domestic record for him, thus beating 2006’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. Second week take for Top Gun 2 was $137.7M.

