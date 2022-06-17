‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Stomping Past $500M Global Today

Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is set to thrash past $500M worldwide today. The global total through Thursday is $493.2M. That includes $302.1M from the international box office and $191.1M domestic on the Colin Trevorrow-directed threequel.

JWD reaching the five-century milestone will see it join a group of only eight Hollywood films to do so in the pandemic era, of which three are Universal titles (that includes F9 and No Time To Die). It also, just as other recent movies have done, comes as a further signal that big-screen moviegoing is back.

On JWD, China is showing very strong results in what has been a very hobbled and mercurial market. The gross through Thursday was $69M, making the movie the 4th biggest Hollywood release of the pandemic and by far the biggest imported release of 2022. Through Friday, it’s at RMB 495M ($73.7M). This added figure is not reflected in the Thursday cume above.

Through Thursday, the Top 5 offshore markets on JWD are China ($69M), Mexico ($33.2M), the UK ($19.6M), France ($11.8M) and Australia ($11.7M).

Overall, and excluding China, JWD is currently running 27% below 2015’s Jurassic World in like for likes and is almost on par with 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

JWD initially released in 15 early overseas markets two weekends ago, then expanded to 72 last frame when it took $178M.

In terms of records for the franchise, 23 markets had the series’ biggest opening weekend (including previews) in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Venezuela, Malaysia, Netherlands, Vietnam, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Others Middle East, Poland, Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Lebanon, Egypt, Pakistan, Bulgaria and Croatia.

JWD still has Japan to come in July.