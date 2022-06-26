Julie Andrews Makes Surprising Admission About Co-Stars Of Netflix Hit ‘Bridgerton’

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in the first season of 'Bridgerton.'

Dame Julie Andrews and her beautifully enunciated, crisp tones are an essential part of the success of Netflix’s smash hit period drama, Bridgerton.

The Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music star’s distinctive voice is heard throughout seasons 1 and 2 as the unseen narrator Lady Whistledown, whose sharp comments in her society leaflets help propel the narrative.

However, despite her crucial role at the centre of the drama, Andrews has revealed that, in real life, she has never actually met any of her castmates.



Andrews told the Today show: “[Showrunner] Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang … They’re terrific. It’s a joy and I’m thrilled that they asked me. But I’ve never met the company in person.”

The Oscar-winning actress added: “Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my own recording far, far away from them.”

Bridgerton is filmed in the UK, Andrews’ native country, but she has been based at her home in Long Island, New York for decades.

When the show debuted on Christmas Day 2020, it became the streamer’s most-watched series in its history – viewed by more than 63million households within weeks – until it was beaten by Squid Game in October 2021.

The third season of Shonda Rhimes’ drama is set to begin filming.