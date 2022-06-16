Julianne Moore & Oscar Isaac To Lead Spotify Scripted Podcast ‘Case 63’

Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac are starring in a new scripted podcast for Spotify.

The pair are leading Case 63, an English-language adaptation of Spotify’s Chilean podcast. The move marks the first time that a podcast series from a non-English speaking market has been adapted into multiple languages.

The series, which launches later this year, follows psychiatrist Eliza Knight (Moore), who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 (Isaac), who claims to be a time traveler. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions, quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real.

Moore and Issac will also exec produce the podcast, which comes from Spotify’s Gimlet, Moore’s production company FortySix and Isaac’s Mad Gene Media. Mimi O’Donnell, who has produced podcasts including Sandra and The Horror of Dolores Roach, exec produces and directs. Katie Pastore produces.

The series was created and originally by Julio Rojas. It became Spotify’s most listened to podcast in Latin America.

Star Wars star Isaac is coming off the back of Marvel’s Moon Knight, while Moore recently starred in A24’s When You Finish Saving The World and next will be in Sharper alongside Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow.