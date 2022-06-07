Julia Garner Front-Runner For Madonna Role In Biopic At Universal

Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures sources confirmed to Deadline. The Emmy-winner has been the front-runner since the top of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is. Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot camp that included testing on dancing and singing.

The studio has made it clear it needed at the very least a name audiences recognize and Garner has been that person for some time given her leading lady status following star making roles in Ozark and most recently Inventing Anna. She is currently filming the Paramount thriller Apartment 7A.

She is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content. Variety was first to report news of interest in Garner.