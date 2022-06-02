Josh Nelson Youssef Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Interdisciplinary artist Josh Nelson Youssef has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Youssef has co-produced several projects with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, including The March with Time Magazine, a digital recreation of the March on Washington. He is currently working on a 3D animated dystopian synthwave feature film, in development with Davis and Tennon executive producing. The feature is to be created in Unreal Engine 5, a live-action touch video game whodunnit with JuVee Productions and Flavourworks.

He was also a producer for 2019 Cannes XR Official Selection and Oculus collaboration Operation Othello.

Additionally, Youssef recently directed Kelly Marie Tran in a rendition of Andrew Rannell and Josh Gad’s song “You And Me (But Mostly Me)” from The Book of Morman for Miscast 2021.

Most recently, he co-created, directed, produced, and co-wrote the titular song for the Verizon 5G-sponsored Shakespearean, feminist AR rock operetta Iago: The Green Eyed Monster, which premieres this month at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.