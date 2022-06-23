Universal Studio Group Hires Netflix’s Jordan Moblo To Lead IP Division

Jordan Moblo has moved from Netflix to Universal Studio Group to oversee its IP charge.

Moblo becomes EVP, Creative Acquisitions and IP Management at the NBCUniversal studio. He was previously Director of IP Scouting at the streamer.

“Jordan has impeccable taste in identifying and securing intellectual property that can be brought to series,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, USG. “We’re beyond pleased to have his expertise in sourcing and acquiring projects across the entire USG portfolio while building a team to acquire compelling content that aligns with and broadens our notable roster.”

Moblo will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring content for Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

He will report directly to Universal Television President Erin Underhill, UCP and Universal International Studios President Beatrice Springborn and Universal Television Alternative Studio President Toby Gorman.

He will expand the studio’s IP team and oversee global book and IP acquisitions for both scripted and non-scripted projects across broadcast, cable, streaming and podcasting. He will also manage the studio’s podcast division, USG Audio, and graphic novel imprint, USG Graphic.

Before joining Netflix in 2021, Moblo was the Director and co-head of the Creative Acquisitions department at Disney Television Studios and prior to that, he was Director of Creative Acquisitions at 20th Television.

Projects he has helped secure include ABC’s Will Trent, Hulu’s A Court Of Thorns And Roses and Malibu Rising and Disney+’s Paola Santiago And The River Of Tears.