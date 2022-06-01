Johnny Depp Reacts To Verdict In Amber Heard Trial: “Jury Gave Me My Life Back”

Johnny Depp released a statement minutes after the verdicts were read in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“The jury gave me my life back,” he said, adding later. “Truth never perishes.”

Amber Heard Says She Is “Heartbroken” By Verdict In Favor Of Johnny Depp: “The Disappointment I Feel Today Is Beyond Words”

The jury in Fairfax, VA, today awarded Depp $15 million in damages against Heard over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The five-man, two-woman civil jury later added $2 million in damages to Heard in her counterclaim.

Depp had sought $50 million in damages, and Heard countersued for $100 million.

Via his spokesperson, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star said:

Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

All in the blink of an eye.

False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.

I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth.

The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.

Veritas numquam perit.

Truth never perishes.