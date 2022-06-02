John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer & Claes Bang Join Apple’s Fashion Drama ‘The New Look’

John Malkovich (The New Pope), Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love) and Claes Bang (The Northman) are set to star alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche and Maisie Williams in Apple TV+’s The New Look, a World War II-set drama about fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel.

The project comes from Bloodline and Damages co-creator Todd A. Kessler and Apple Studios.

Written, executive produced and directed by Kessler, The New Look is set against the World War II Nazi Occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior rises. Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, The New Look centers on the pivotal moment in the 20th Century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons: Christian Dior (Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the stories of other Dior contemporaries and rivals including the grand dame Coco Chanel (Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Malkovich will play Lucien Lelong, President of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture whose influential eponymous fashion house employed Dior and Balmain during the Occupation.

Mortimer will portray Eva Colozzi, friend, confidante and style inspiration to Coco Chanel.

Bang will play Spatz (Hans Von Dincklage), a Nazi operative stationed in Paris to both seduce and spy on the Parisian female elite.

The new series is the first from the newly formed television producing partnership of Kessler and veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, Salt).

Malkovich earned his two Oscar noms for the films In the Line of Fire and Places in the Heart, and won an Emmy back in 1986 for his portrayal of Biff Loman in a CBS adaptation of Arthur Miller’s classic play, Death of a Salesman. He recently has appeared on the TV side in Paolo Sorrentino’s The New Pope and in Netflix comedy Space Force. He was most recently seen in Luis Prieto’s Shattered and will next be seen in Randall Emmett’s Wash Me in the River. Malkovich is repped by WME.

Mortimer most recently appeared in miniseries The Pursuit Of Love. Her other previous TV credits include Doll & Em and The Newsroom. Mortimer is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Tavistock Wood.

Bang is currently filming season 2 of The Outlaws in which he recurs in the role of Dean. He played Count Dracula in the BBC and Netflix’s 2020 reimagining of the classic Bram Stoker story, and was most recently seen on the film side in Robert Eggers’ The Northman. Bang is repped by UTA and Simon Sharkey of Sharkey & Co. Ltd. in the UK.