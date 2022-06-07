John Hillcoat To Direct Feature Adaptation Of J.G. Ballard Novella ‘Running Wild’

EXCLUSIVE: Australian filmmaker John Hillcoat is set to helm Running Wild, an adaptation J.G. Ballard’s novella off a screenplay by David Leland.

CAA Media Finance will represent this film’s worldwide rights with Hillcoat producing with Jonathan Pavesi through Blank Films Inc.

The movie is set in an exclusive gated community in the desert on the outskirts of Los Angeles where thirty-two adults, all brilliant, successful professionals, who have built their homes with pride, are brutally murdered, and their children abducted with not so much as a trace. A Forensic Psychologist is enlisted to delve into the circumstances of this heinous crime. As their investigation continues and they dig deeper into the events, they soon runs into conflict with their superiors as their suspicions fall on a very different kind of community – a religious cult, invoking memories of the Branch Davidians and their charismatic leader, David Koresh.

Ballard’s Running Wild caused an uproar when it was first published in 1988, and it continues to be both sensational and controversial.

Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl from ZQ Productions are also producing. ZQ is financing the film’s development alongside partners Boxo Productions. Martin J. Barab is executive producing.

Hillcoat is represented by CAA. His feature directing credits include The Proposition, The Road, Triple Nine and Lawless.

Leland and The Ballard Estate are represented by Jenne Casarotto at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Leland is also represented by Nelson Davis LLP. ZQ Productions is represented by CAA.