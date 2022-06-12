John Cena Makes Ukraine Teen Refugee’s Dream Meeting Come True

The teen, who is non-verbal, was told by his mother that the family was traveling for a face-to-face meeting with wrestling great and film/TV star John Cena, Misha’s personal hero. The tactic was used to calm the aggitated teen, but what happened next was straight out of Hollywood.
Watch the results of that meeting below.
Misha, a non-verbal teen with Down’s Syndrome, didn’t understand why his family had to flee Mariupol this year.
To placate him, his mother told him they were travelling to meet John Cena.
Cena heard… and went to Amsterdam to oblige.
Just brilliant. pic.twitter.com/vix2OhkXZs
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 11, 2022
