Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tribeca Review: ‘Aisha’ With Letitia Wright Gets World Premiere

Got A Tip? Tip Us

John Cena Makes Ukraine Teen Refugee’s Dream Meeting Come True

John Cena
John Cena AP
Misha Rohozhyn is a Ukrainian refugee with Down’s Syndrome who was confused and stressed about being forced to leave his home in the face of the Russian invasion.

The teen, who is non-verbal, was told by his mother that the family was traveling for a face-to-face meeting with wrestling great and film/TV star John Cena, Misha’s personal hero. The tactic was used to calm the aggitated teen, but what happened next was straight out of Hollywood.

Cena was told about the family, and the screen star played a real-life hero, traveling to Europe to meet the kid in Amsterdam.

Watch the results of that meeting below.


https://twitter.com/ProWFinesse/status/1535434941885980672

Must Read Stories

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad