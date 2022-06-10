Joe Biden Returns To In-Person L.A. Fundraisers On Friday With Two DNC Events

President Joe Biden will headline two fundraisers on Friday as he winds down his swing through Los Angeles, raising money for the Democratic National Committee at the events that are expected to draw a significant number of Hollywood donors.

The president first will attend an event at the Brentwood home of Andrew Hauptman, co-founder of the investment firm Andell Holdings. Jeffrey Katzenberg will be a co-host of the event, which will be a smaller gathering of donors than the other on the president’s schedule.

The larger will be an early evening reception at the home of Haim and Cheryl Saban, the longtime Democratic donors, with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the January 6th Committee, also on the bill. Tickets will start at $1,000 per person. At the top level is a “sponsor” ticket for those who write or raise $36,500. The event will raise money for the Democratic National Committee’s Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

Biden has been in Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, and taped an in-studio appearance with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The events will be Biden’s first in-person fundraisers in Los Angeles since taking office. The pandemic also forced most of his 2020 campaign fundraisers to go virtual, including those in which Katzenberg, Hauptman and the Sabans were cohosts.