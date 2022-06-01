Joe Biden To Headline DNC Fundraiser At Home Of Haim And Cheryl Saban

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance at a Los Angeles fundraiser as president next week when he headlines an event at the home of Haim and Cheryl Saban.

According to an invite obtained by Deadline, the event is likely to be in the early in the evening of June 10. Biden will be in Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also is billed as one of the event’s special guests.

The fundraiser will raise money for the Democratic National Committee’s Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund. Tickets will start at $1,000 per person. At the top level is a “sponsor” ticket for those who write or raise $36,500.

The Sabans, who have been longtime Democratic donors and fundraisers, hosted an event for Biden in September 2020, in the midst of the presidential campaign. The high-dollar event — with tickets priced at $500,000 per person — raised $4.5 million. But it was a virtual gathering, not in person. The invite to next week’s event states that attendees “will be required to comply with Covid-19 protocols in order to participate.”

Vice President Kamala Harris held an in-person event in April at the Brentwood home of Dana and Matt Walden. That event also raised for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, with money allocated to the Democratic National Committee and state party committees. Among those also hosting: Chrisette and Reggie Hudlin and Ryan Murphy and David Miller.